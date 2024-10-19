Advertisment
National

Two-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Palghar district

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Palghar, Oct 19 (PTI) A two-year-old boy was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Gurunath Wagh was fatally knocked down by a vehicle outside his home at Kadivali village in Wada taluka on Thursday evening, the official said.

The Wada police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act, the official said, adding that efforts are being made to trace the vehicle and its driver. PTI COR NR

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe