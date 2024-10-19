Two-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Palghar district

Palghar, Oct 19 (PTI) A two-year-old boy was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

Gurunath Wagh was fatally knocked down by a vehicle outside his home at Kadivali village in Wada taluka on Thursday evening, the official said.

The Wada police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act, the official said, adding that efforts are being made to trace the vehicle and its driver. PTI COR NR