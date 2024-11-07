Two-year-old dies after being electrocuted in Delhi's Alipur

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A two-year-old infant died after being electrocuted when he came into contact with a high-tension wire near his house in the Alipur area of outer North Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Wednesday and the infant was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, they added.

He had sustained 80 per cent burn injuries, a police officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Alipur police station and further investigation is ongoing, the officer said.

Advertisment

The child's post-mortem is currently underway, he added. PTI BM ARD SKY SKY