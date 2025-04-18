Two-year-old falls to death from balcony

Nagpur, Apr 18 (PTI) A two-year-old boy died here after slipping through the railings of a balcony in Durga Nagar area, police said.

The tragic incident took place under Wathoda police station limits around 5.30 pm on Thursday.

Amol Sunil Tote (35) and his wife were inspecting a first-floor flat for renting when their 26-month-old son Sarang slipped through the railing of the balcony while playing, said an official.

He was rushed to hospital but died during treatment. A case of accidental death was registered, the police official said.