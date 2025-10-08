Two-year-old girl mowed down by govt vehicle in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A two-year-old girl died after she was allegedly mowed down by a government vehicle belonging to the District Development Officer (DDO) of Maharajganj in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, officials said, adding the incident occurred in Moghla area under Gulriha police station limits.

According to police, the child suddenly came in front of the speeding Tata Sumo (registration number UP 56 G 0177), which ran over her. The victim was rushed to BRD Medical College, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival, police said.

Gulriha police have impounded the DDO's vehicle, while the body has been sent for postmortem examination. SHO Gulriha said the driver, identified as Prasad, fled the spot after the accident.

"The child has been identified as Madhuri. Postmortem is underway, and no written complaint has been received yet," he said, adding investigation is ongoing.

The victim's father, Nevi alias Langda, originally from Bansgaon in the same district, took up begging for a livelihood. The family lives in a temporary shelter in Pipraich area.

DDO Bholanath Kannaujia said he was not in the car at time of the incident. "My driver had gone to pick me up, but I didn't meet him. I learned about the incident later," he said. PTI COR KIS ARB HIG