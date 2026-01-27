Two-year-old girl sexually abused in Bihar's Gopalganj, accused held

Gopalganj, Jan 27 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a man in Bihar's Gopalganj district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Mohammad Shariq, a resident of Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), has been arrested, the police said.

According to a statement issued by Gopalganj Police, "Information was received about the sexual abuse of the girl under the jurisdiction of City Police station on Monday evening.

"A team immediately reached the spot and collected all evidence. The accused Mohammad Shariq was arrested. Police are providing medical care to the victim, and her condition is out of danger. A case has been registered, and further investigation is on." Reacting to the incident, RJD's national working president, Tejashwi Yadav said there is an emergency-like situation in the state.

Yadav in a post on X said, "Once again, there is a rape incident in Gopalganj. Daughters of Bihar are completely unsafe in the NDA regime. There is an emergency-like situation in the state. Those who are at the helm of affairs in Bihar government are patronising criminals. The arrogant NDA government, which won on the strength of machines and machinery, must wake up." "There is a complete collapse of the law and order situation in the state...same is the case of health and education sectors…government that won through the system must save the lives of our daughters," Yadav wrote. PTI PKD RG