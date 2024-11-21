Two-year-old video of ruckus at AAP office falsely shared on social media as recent

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) With Delhi Assembly polls round the corner, a video showing a scuffle at an AAP office is being shared by social media users as a recent incident claiming people are thrashing the party's leaders due to Muslim appeasement.

The PTI Fact Check, however, found the social media posts to be misleading as the video dated back to November 2022 when AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was attacked by his own workers. The unrelated video was shared by users with a false claim.

The video shows a few people engaged in a ruckus exchanging blows.

A user on social media platform 'X' shared the viral video on November 16 and wrote: "Good news. The people of Delhi have started thrashing the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party..." The user claimed a common man approached the AAP leader saying when people are paying taxes with great difficulty, the party was "ignoring Hindus due to Muslim appeasement".

The user warned that AAP leaders should not try to come to Hindu localities from now on, otherwise they would be "worshipped with shoes", which the public have already started doing.

This video has gone viral across social media platforms with similar claims.

On reverse searching the keyframes of the viral video, the PTI Fact Check team found that BJP leader Tajinder Bagga had shared the same video on November 21, 2022 and wrote, "MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was attacked by his supporters on charges of selling tickets." According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, published two years ago, AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was holding a meeting with party workers in Shyam Vihar area when this incident took place. The Delhi BJP had alleged the MLA was beaten up by the workers on charges of selling tickets. However, the AAP had rejected the charge.

Therefore, it was clear from the PTI investigation that a two-year-old video was falsely shared as a recent incident. Read the full fact-check report here: https://bit.ly/3ZkwFnR