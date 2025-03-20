Two years after law was passed, mediation council yet to be formed

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Nearly two years after a law on mediation was passed, India is yet to get a mediation council to devise the framework of institutionalisation of the conduct of mediation, according to a government statement in Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Mediation Act, 2023, lays down the statutory framework for mediation to be adopted by parties to a dispute, especially institutional mediation.

As provided under the law, some provisions of the Act were notified in October 2023.

He said that "requisite steps" are being taken for the establishment of the Mediation Council of India to deal with the framework of institutionalisation of the conduct of mediation, and lay down the manner for recognition of mediation service providers.

The Mediation Act, 2023, is expected to be a pivotal legislative intervention towards providing standalone law on mediation and enabling the growth of a culture of amicable out of court settlement and the outcome being party-driven.