Two years after removal, Delhi govt to hire fellows assisting MLAs

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly has started the process to engage over 100 young fellows to assist MLAs in discharging their legislative and constituency-related works, officials said on Tuesday.

The issue of the appointment of fellows was a bone of contention between the office of the LG and the previous AAP government in Delhi.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the fellows will help in research work related to legislative business of the House and its committees, besides assisting the MLAs.

"A file for the purpose has been moved for necessary compliances and approvals," Gupta told PTI.

Delhi Assembly is a 70-member House comprising 48 MLAs of the ruling BJP and 22 of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Officials said each MLA will be provided a fellow in all the 70 constituencies, and each fellow will get a fixed sum as a monthly stipend.

In July 2023, 116 fellows engaged with the Delhi Assembly Research Centre under the AAP government were removed on the direction of the LG.

The reason cited for the removal was that the fellows were appointed without LG's approval. It was also claimed that the reservation policy was not followed in engaging them.

The issue had fuelled an intense war of words between the AAP dispensation on one hand and the LG and the BJP on the other.

Officials said young persons with excellent academic records will be engaged as fellows and assistant fellows to be assigned to the legislators and Delhi Assembly Secretariat. PTI VIT PRK PRK