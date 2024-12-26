Two years on, five arrested for attack on Thane businessman

Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an attack on a businessman in Thane city two years ago, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Sandeep Rajaram Adsul, who is into the stone-crushing business, suffered injuries after a group of people fired upon him outside his home from a close distance in October 2022.

Police said Adsul, then 43, was targeted over some financial issues.

Acting on inputs, cops apprehended two accused from the city’s Kolshet area on Wednesday evening, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav.

Advertisment

The duo disclosed the names of three more persons who were involved in the shooting. The police arrested them also, said the DCP.

Before returning to Thane, the five were on the run and even visited Uttar Pradesh, the official added. PTI COR NR