Two young men found dead in Bihar's Gayaji

Gayaji (Bihar) Oct 20 (PTI) The bodies of two young men, one of whom was an NSS presidential awardee, were found in Bihar's Gayaji district, police said on Monday.

The deceased, who were cousins, were identified as Vishal Raj and Yash Kumar. Vishal Raj, an NSS cadet, was awarded by the then president Ram Nath Kovind in 2019 for his social work.

The bodies were discovered near a drain in Naili village in Magadh Medical police station area on Sunday night. They were residents of Gewal Bigha, which falls under the jurisdiction of Rampur police station.

Gayaji City Superintendent of Police Ramanand Kaushal said, "The bodies have been returned to the family members for last rites after post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death could be ascertained only after the autopsy reports return." No arrests have been made so far, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI SUK ACD