Two young men stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Two men, both aged 18, got critically injured after allegedly being attacked and stabbed multiple time by four people in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Jahangirpuri police station at around 2.55 pm reporting a stabbing incident near K Block in Jahangirpuri.

"On reaching the spot, police found two injured men, identified as Anshu and Vimal, both aged 18. Anshu sustained stab injuries on his right hand, while Vimal suffered multiple stab wounds. The injured were first provided medical assistance and later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for further treatment," the senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was carried out by four people in K Block without any provocation, the police said.

During inquiry, the injured told police that the assailants approached them and asked whether they knew a person named Sahil. When the victims replied in the negative, the accused further asked if they were residents of K Block. Moments later, the attackers allegedly pulled out sharp weapons and stabbed both of them before fleeing the spot, the officer said.

The police said the statement of Anshu was recorded after he was declared fit to give one.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and further investigation has been launched.

Teams have been formed to identify and trace the accused, and efforts are underway to establish the motive behind the attack, the police said, adding that CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned and further investigation is in progress. PTI BM NB