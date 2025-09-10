Two young women drown in village pond in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Two young women drowned on Tuesday while bathing in a village pond here, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred in Matkopa village under Ghughli police station limits. The deceased have been identified as Neeta Sahni (18) and Kahkasha Khatun (19).

Kuvar Gaurav Singh, SHO of Ghughli police station, said the two friends had gone out around noon to cut grass and drowned after entering the deep section of the pond. Villagers alerted the police, who reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem at the district hospital.

He added that further investigation into the incident is underway.