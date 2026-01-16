Two youngsters die as motorcycle rams into tree in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) Two youngsters were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed into a tree at Annallur here, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Alan and Neel, relatives aged 19, and residents of Koorkkamattom, Kuttichira in Thrissur district.

Police said Neel was riding the motorcycle with Alan as the pillion rider along the Chalakudy–Ashtamichira Road at around 11.30 pm on Thursday.

About 200 metres away from the Annallur panchayat office, the rider allegedly lost control of the motorcycle, which veered off the road and hit a tree on the roadside.

Both the youngsters sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a government hospital in Chalakudy, where they succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Mala police have registered a case in connection with the incident and begun an investigation.

The bodies will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examination.