Two youngsters drown in Ashtamudi Lake in Kerala's Kollam

Kollam (Kerala), Nov 16 (PTI) Two youngsters died after drowning in the Ashtamudi lake near here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Adithiyan (19) and Abhijith (16), both residents of Valathungal in the district.

According to police, a group of six youngsters had gone to the Sree Veerabhadra Swami temple in Thrikkaruva, located on the banks of the Ashtamudi lake.

After visiting the temple, three of them, including the deceased, entered the water and drowned around 10.30 am.

Upon hearing their screams, residents rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation.

“Although they managed to pull the three boys out of the water, Adithiyan and Abhijith were declared dead at the Kollam District Hospital,” a police official said.

The Anchalummoodu police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The bodies will be handed over to their relatives after the postmortem, police added.