Two youngsters from UP die after falling off train in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior, Feb 5 (PTI) Two men died after falling off a moving train in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a railway police official said.

The bodies of Mohammad Ayan (19) and Arbaaz (23), residents of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, were recovered this morning, Dabra railway police outpost in charge Sahab Singh told reporters.

"They were travelling on GT Express from Nagpur in Maharashtra to Delhi. We received information this morning about two bodies lying near the tracks close to Anantpeth, some 10 kilometres from Dabra station. Three friends of the deceased have told us Ayan and Arbaaz were standing near the door of the train and fell off," Singh said.

The families of the deceased have been informed, Singh added. PTI COR LAL BNM