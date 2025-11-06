Two youngsters killed as bike crashes into stationary lorry in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 6 (PTI) Two youngsters were killed after their motorcycle rammed into the rear of a parked lorry at Muringoor near here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Godson (19) of Kattapuram, Muringoor, and Emmanuel (18) of Annanad, Kadukutty According to police, the accident occurred around 9.15 pm on Wednesday near the Chalakudy–Muringoor underpass on National Highway 544.

The duo was on their way to watch a movie in Chalakudy when their motorcycle hit the rear of a stationary lorry.

Police said the collision occurred as the youngsters attempted to overtake another vehicle on the left side of the road.

The impact of the crash killed both of them on the spot.

A case was registered against the driver of the Tamil Nadu-registered lorry found parked illegally on the roadside.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem on Thursday, police added.