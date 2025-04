Sonbhadra (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Two youngsters died after their motorcycle hit a parked truck on the Rewa-Ranchi road here on Monday evening, police said.

SHO of Anpara Shiv Pratap Verma said that Shiv Kumar (23) and Nahar Singh died on the spot as their motorcycle rammed into the stationary truck. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK