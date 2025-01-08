Two youth injured in attack by pistol-wielding assailants in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) Two youths were injured in an attack here by two pistol-wielding assailants over some old rivalry, a police official said on Wednesday.

Jasraj Singh (22) of Trikuta Nagar and Chand Wazir (20) of Babliana were allegedly attacked by Jaspreet Singh and Amandeep Singh at Gadigarh in Satwari area late Tuesday, the official said.

He said the accused also opened fire on the victims from a country-made pistol during the assault, resulting in bullet injuries to Jasraj while Wazir had stab injuries.

Both injured persons were hospitalised, the official said, adding police have registered a case in the matter. They said a hunt is on to arrest the culprits who fled the scene before a police party reached the scene.

He said Jaspreet had also attacked the victims earlier and was recently released on bail.