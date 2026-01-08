Two youth killed as lorry rams motorcycle in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 (PTI) Two youngsters were killed after a lorry rammed into their motorcycle at Pravachambalam here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Amal (21) of Vizhinjam and Devi (20) of Alappuzha.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the two, travelling on a motorcycle, were waiting at a traffic signal for it to turn green around noon.

A speeding lorry coming from behind allegedly lost control and rammed into the motorcycle.

In the impact, both Amal and Devi were thrown onto the road and suffered serious injuries.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Nemom police have launched an investigation and said a case would be registered against the lorry driver.

As part of the probe, CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, police added.

The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after postmortem examinations are completed. PTI TBA SSK