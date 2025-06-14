Two youths commit suicide in separate incidents in Noida

Noida, Jun 14 (PTI) Two youths allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents here on Saturday morning, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a canal in Jewar district here, they said.

According to the police, they received information regarding a man being found dead in his room.

They rushed to the spot and found Rahul Sharma (30) hanging from the roof of his room. He is suspected to have taken this step over a family dispute.

The body was sent to post-mortem, police added.

In another incident, another man was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in a rented flat. He was identified as Ajay (23) and committed suicide after completing his night duty of delivery, police said.

His family has informed police that Ajay was depressed, police said.

Furthermore, a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a canal in Daytanpur village in Jewar on Saturday, Shakti Mohan Awasthy, DCP, Central Noida said. He was identified as Sunny Rawal.

All three bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG