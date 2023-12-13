Two youths detained for firing at Delhi businessman's house

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police crime branch has detained two minors from Sonipat for their alleged involvement in the shooting at the residence of a businessman in Wazirabad area, police said.

The two juveniles have been picked up from Sonipat and were being interrogated, a police officer said.

On November 30, the police received a complaint from a businessman dealing in construction works alleging firing at his residence by two persons on a bike.

No one was injured in the incident but the shooters threw a note demanding extortion money, the officer said.

The CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on social media where the shooters can be seen arriving at the businessman's residence when one of them opened fire at main gate of the house, the official added. PTI ALK SKY SKY