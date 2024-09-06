Two youths die as bike skids in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Sep 6 (PTI) Two youths on a bike died after their vehicle skidded near Yeyyadi in Mangaluru in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 am, when they were returning home after working at Chalukya Bar in Shaktinagar. The deceased have been identified as Chetan (21) of Ramakunja and Kashi (17) of Urva Store in Mangaluru city.

The youth were travelling with friends on three separate motorcycles. The bike that Chetan and Kashi were travelling on skidded on the road near Yeyyadi. They were rushed to a private hospital but were pronounced brought dead.

South Police Station has registered a case and is investigating. PTI COR JR KH