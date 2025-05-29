Two youths die while taking part in physical test for Home Guard in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 29 (PTI) Two youths died and three others were hospitalised after collapsing during a physical test for Home Guard recruitment in Odisha's Gajapati district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred during a physical test for 2 km run held between Ranipenth and Padmapur near Parlakhemundi, the district headquarters town.

The deceased persons were identified as Sulant Mishal (23) and Dipak Padalu (26), local natives, police said, adding that three others were still in hospital and undergoing treatment for muscle cramps.

While Mishal died at the district headquarters hospital in Parlakhemundi, Padalu succumbed during treatment at MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur. Mishal suddenly collapsed just 30 seconds before completing the run.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the deceased youth.

In a post on X, the CMO said, "Sulant Mishal died while undergoing physical examination for recruitment to the post of Home Guard in Gajapati. Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha expressed deep grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased." A senior official said: "We are surprised over the death of two youths. The 209 women candidates participated in the run and successfully completed the two-kilometre race much before the stipulated time of 12 minutes. However, the male candidates fell ill and two of them died." The official said that there was no abnormal temperature in Gajapati. PTI AAM MNB AAM RG