Two youths drown in pond in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Two youths drowned in a pond in the Sakrar area here, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and the bodies were recovered in the evening, they said.

Circle Officer Arun Kumar Rai said Shyam Lal, a resident of Magarpur village in Sakrar police station area, reported that his son Rahul (25) and his friend Deepchand (24) left home around 9 am to bathe in a river but they did not return.

After receiving the information, the police launched a search for the two youths and their slippers were found on the bank of a pond near the village. Divers were called in and the bodies of the two youths were recovered from the pond late in the evening, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Rai said.