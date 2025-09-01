Two youths fall into Yamun River during birthday celebrations in Faridabad

Faridabad, Sep 1 (PTI) Two youths are feared dead after they slipped into the Yamuna River while celebrating a friend's birthday, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, on the banks of the Yamuna River in Kidawali village near Faridabad.

Ayush, a resident of Delhi, had come to celebrate his birthday with his friend, Dharmendra and six others. They were celebrating it near the river and playing in the mud.

Following this, Ayush and Dharmendra went to the river to take a bath, but they slipped into the river amid a heavy current. Hearing them scream, the locals rushed to help and alerted the police.

However, they haven't been found yet. The SDRF was informed, and the search operation is underway, SHO Sangram Dahiya said.