Two youths feared drowned in BBMB Canal in Himachal's Mandi, search ops on

Mandi (HP), Jul 26 (PTI) Two youths are feared drowned after being swept away by strong currents in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) canal here, police said on Saturday.

Three friends — Harjeet, Ashish Gautam and Sudhir — had gone to the canal near Baggi Chowk for a party on Friday night, they said.

While returning, one of them entered the canal and slipped. The second youth jumped in to rescue him, but both were swept away by the current and have been missing since, police said.

Harjeet, who witnessed the incident, informed the police and was detained for questioning. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has launched a search and rescue operation, but the youths have not been found yet, they added.

Ashish Gautam worked in a bank in Sundernagar and lived on rent at Sudhir's house.

Lohar Panchayat head Panna Lal said that he received information that Harjeet, a resident in Baggi, was held for questioning, he spoke to the police for further details.

Search and rescue efforts are underway, police said.