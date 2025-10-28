Two youths feared drowned in Raite river during Chhath puja

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) Two youngsters were swept away in strong currents in the Raite river in the district during Chhath puja and a search was underway for them, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Kalyan taluka police station limits on Monday evening.

The missing youngsters were identified as Prince Gupta (16) and Rajan Vishwakarma (18), both residents of the area.

Eyewitnesses said that one of them slipped into the river while performing rituals. The other rushed in to rescue him, but both were quickly pulled under by the swift current. Locals immediately raised an alarm and informed the police and fire brigade.

Police and Fire Brigade teams along with local villagers launched a search operation that continued late into the night. It resumed at around 7 am on Tuesday. PTI COR KRK