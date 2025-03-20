Two youths feared drowned in river in Himachal's Kullu

Kullu (HP), Mar 20 (PTI) Two people are feared drowned in Pin Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, police said on Thursday.

The two youths, who study at Industrial Training Institute in Thalout, came to take bath in the river this afternoon but went missing as the water level was high near Bihali power project. They are suspected to be drowned, the police said.

The missing people have been identified as Dharmander and Ghanshyam, both aged 18 years.

The police and the locals tried searching for the missing youths and divers were also called, they said, adding that the administration had deployed divers and rafts for search operation but it had to be suspended due to bad light.

The search operations would resume on Friday morning, they added.