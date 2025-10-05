Two youths held for circulating morphed, objectionable picture of UP CM

Bareilly (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) Police here have arrested two youths for allegedly circulating a morphed and objectionable photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Asif Saifi (24) and Imran (21).

They were arrested near the Richha Railway Station following a tip-off, and two mobile phones used in the offence were recovered from their possession.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that on October 2, a morphed image of the chief minister was shared on social media through accounts of the accused.

"The post went viral, triggering outrage among users," Mishra said, adding that the investigation traced the accounts to the two youths from Bareilly district.

A case was registered at Deorania police station, and the accused were arrested.

During questioning, they admitted to sharing the edited image under the influence of others. The duo has been sent to jail, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG