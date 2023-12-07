Two youths held for killing 16-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Thane district

Thane, Dec 7 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday arrested two young men from Bhiwandi for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy over past enmity, an official said.

Accused Ayush Virendra Jha and Manoj Tope, both 19, allegedly killed victim Yogesh Ravi Sharma at Retibunder area on November 25 and buried the body at Kalher, the official said.

The police began a probe after Sharma’s mother complained about her missing son. After working on intelligence and technical inputs, they zeroed in on Jha and Tope, he said.

Senior inspector Bharat Kamat of the Narpoli police station said they have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder) against the duo.

The body, which had stab injuries, has been exhumed and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The police did not elaborate on the enmity between the duo and the victim. PTI COR NR