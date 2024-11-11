Two youths held for killing vegetable vendor in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Two youths have been arrested for allegedly killing a vegetable vendor in an extortion-related case in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

On October 23, a vegetable vendor, Samarpal (49), was shot dead by two armed assailants. An FIR was registered in the matter and a probe launched, they said.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police identify the two attackers as Prashant (18) and Aman Siddiqui (19), a police officer said.

During investigation, the police discovered that Aman had attempted to extort money from vendors to maintain his monopoly. When Samarpal refused to comply, Prashant shot him, the officer said.

Advertisment

The weapon used in the crime has been recovered, the police said. PTI BM ARD NB