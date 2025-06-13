Two youths held in possession of hand grenade in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Two youths were held after a hand grenade was recovered from them in Karnal on Friday, officials of Haryana Police Special task Force said.

The grenade was later disposed of using safety protocols, STF officials told reporters later in the evening.

"The two youths, both of whom are Karnal residents, were taken into custody," an STF official said. They were apprehended based on a tip-off, he said.

Police are trying to figure out how they procured the explosive and what was their intent.