Two youths held with hand grenade in Kurukshetra taken to Punjab for investigation

Kurukshetra (HR), Oct 10 (PTI) Two youths, who were arrested here recently with a hand grenade and five live bullets, have been taken to a location in Punjab for further investigation, a police officer said on Friday.

The youths, who were living in Patiala, were arrested on October 7 based on a tip-off while they were travelling to Haryana's Kurukshetra on a motorcycle.

A hand grenade found in their possession was later diffused by a bomb disposal team from Madhuban.

According to the officer who is part of the investigation, the accused were questioned about the origin of the grenade and the purpose of bringing it to Haryana.

The police team on Thursday took the accused to Punjab as part of the investigation, and rounded up a few persons who gave them shelter there, he said.

Police sources said the investigation so far indicates that the grenade may have been procured through gangster networks operating in Punjab. Both the accused were allegedly being influenced by new-age gangs active on social media, which often lure young men into criminal activities by offering money and glorifying weapons, they said.