Two youths injured in attack by miscreants in Odisha's Khurda

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) Two youths received serious injuries when miscreants attacked them in Odisha's Khurda district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Bankoi area under Bolagarh police station limits in the district on Wednesday night.

The youths had been initially admitted to a local hospital and later, one of them shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as his health condition remained critical, a police officer said.

When the two youths were standing near a roadside shop, six to seven people abducted them and took them to an isolated place. The miscreants allegedly attacked them, said Anil Mohanty, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in-charge, Khurda.

The two youths were rescued in serious condition with multiple injuries, he said, adding that the attack was made over past enmity.

"People also heard gunshots. Whether the miscreants opened blank firing or shot them will be known after further inquiry and medical examination," the SDPO told PTI over the phone.

A kidnapping and attempt to murder case has been registered in this connection. The accused persons have been identified and will be arrested soon, he said. PTI BBM BBM RG