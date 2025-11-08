Two youths killed after car hits metro pillar in Kochi

Kochi, Nov 8 (PTI) Two youths were killed after the car in which they were travelling hit a metro pillar in Edappally in Kerala's Kochi on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Muneer (21) and Haroon Shaji (22), hailing from Alappuzha district.

The car driver and another passenger were admitted to a hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, the accident happened at 3.30 am when the youth were on their way back home from Nedumbassery airport.

"An eyewitness said that the car was overspeeding. The exact cause of the accident has to be ascertained," a police officer said.

The vehicle was mangled after hitting the metro pillar, police added.