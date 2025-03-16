Two youths killed as car collides with motorcycle in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) Two youngsters died when a speeding car collided with a motorcycle here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened near Karri culvert on the Etawah-Farrukhabad national highway under the Chaubia police station limits on Saturday evening, said station house officer Vipin Kumar.

He said Mohan Pal (19), who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot, while Bhola Rathore (22), who was riding pillion, was seriously injured. Bhola later succumbed to his injuries at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, where he was being treated.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, Kumar added.