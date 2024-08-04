Two youths killed in road accident in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Two young men died after a truck rammed into their motorcycle in Saifai area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when Dipesh Sagar (19) and his cousin Bobby Sagar (18) were returning after visiting a sick relative admitted at the Saifai Post Graduate Institute, Saifai SHO Kapil Dubey said.

According to police, a speeding truck crushed them at a highway intersection on their way back.

The two youths died on spot and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding that they hailed from Mainpuri district. PTI COR NAV OZ NB