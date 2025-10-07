Two youths killed in road accident in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Two youths were killed on Tuesday evening after their motorcycle was hit by a truck here, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kamal Nayan Dubey said the victims, identified as Indra Raj (18) and Devendra (22), both residents of Padri village under Myorpur police station, were returning from Renukoot when the accident occurred.

Their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Raspahari. They both died on the spot, Dubey said.

He added that the truck driver fled after the accident, abandoning the vehicle. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further proceedings are underway, police said. PTI COR HIG HIG