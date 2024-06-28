Two youths killed in road mishap in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jun 28 (PTI) Two youths were run over by a speeding vehicle in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, police said.

The victims were identified as Shubham Gupta of Chaibasa and Roshan Gope of Jhinkpani of the district, police added.

The youths were going towards Jagannathpur when the speeding vehicle coming from Chaibasa collided head-on killing them on the spot, police said.

On being informed of the incident, a police team rushed to the spot near the border of Jamdih-Kochra villages under Hatgamariah police station area and sent the bodies to Sadar Hospital in Chaibasa for post-mortem. PTI COR BS MNB