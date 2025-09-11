Two youths killed in separate incidents in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Two youths were killed in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, officials said on Thursday.

In the first case, Shanu (24) was allegedly stabbed to death on Wednesday night following a minor altercation during a wedding feast at a banquet hall on the Bahedi Bypass.

Police said the deceased, a resident of Nabi Nagar, was attending his brother-in-law’s wedding when three men allegedly surrounded and overpowered him, and repeatedly stabbed him in the abdomen.

Two of the accused have been identified as Junaid and Shakeel, while the third remains unidentified.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and police teams are conducting searches to apprehend the suspects.

Shanu, one of five siblings, earned his livelihood through scrap work. His family said he had no known enmity with anyone.

In a separate incident, Gaurav Goswami (25) was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday night following a minor verbal altercation near Bareilly’s Satellite bus stand, police said.

The incident occurred when Goswami, a resident of Visharatganj, was returning from dinner with his brothers and two friends when an argument broke out with a group of youths, during which Bihari Sonkar allegedly fired at him with an illegal firearm, Bareilly Additional Superintendent (City) Manush Parik said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, Chhote Lal, police have filed a case against eight accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). One suspect has been taken into custody, and questioning is underway, the police said.

Inspector Dhananjay Pandey said that the suspect has a history of involvement in several crimes. PTI COR ABN ANM ABN ANM MNK MNK