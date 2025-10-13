Two youths murdered in Karnataka, old rivalry suspected

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Oct 13 (PTI) Two youths were brutally killed in a suspected revenge attack in Kannur village of Vijayapura taluk, police said on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Sagar Belundagi (25) and Isahak Khureshi (24).

According to police sources, the assailants immediately fled the scene after committing the crime on Sunday.

The killings were a result of previous enmity, as both Sagar and Isahak had allegedly assaulted a man identified as Iranagouda from Tammur village two years ago.

Iranagouda had succumbed to his injuries after undergoing treatment for several days.

Police believe that the duo was murdered to avenge the killing of Iranagouda.

The Vijayapura Rural Police visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the culprits. PTI GMS ROH