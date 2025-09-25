Two youths murdered in span of 12 hours in Nashik

Nashik, Sep 25 (PTI) Two men were killed in separate incidents within a span of 12 hours in Nashik, police officials said on Thursday.

The incidents took place in Satpur and Indiranagar areas of the city, they added.

In Shramiknagar in Satpur, some youths attacked Jagdish alias Bhaiyya Wankhede (22) late Wednesday night when he was returning home after attending a 'garba' event, an official said.

"The youths stopped him at Swami Samarth Chowk and picked up an argument alleging Wankhede was not driving his vehicle properly. He was attacked with sharp weapons, leading to his death," the Satpur police station official said.

The second incident occurred at around 3.30 pm on Thursday near Pathardi village under Indiranagar police station limits.

"Rasheed Haroon Khan (22) was killed in an attack with sharp weapons when he was having tea at a cafe. Prima facie, a previous feud seems to be the reason behind the attack. Six people have been detained," the official said. PTI COR BNM