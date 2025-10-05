Two youths on bike open fire at police team in Ludhiana, passerby injured

Ludhiana, Oct 5 (PTI) Two unidentified motorbike-borne youths opened fire at a police team on Pakhowal Road on Sunday, with a passerby getting seriously injured when he got hit by a bullet, police said.

The incident took place when a police team led by Inspector Sunita Rani was carrying out inspections at a checkpoint near Lalton Kalan.

The youths were coming from the wrong side and the police team signalled them to stop.

The youths fired indiscriminately at the police personnel, who managed to escape unhurt. However, a passerby, identified as Lakhwinder Singh, was hit by a bullet and seriously injured.

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The youth successfully broke through the police checkpoint and escaped. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers, they said.