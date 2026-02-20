Two youths open fire at shop in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Two unidentified youths allegedly opened fire at a small shop in southwest Delhi on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 3.15 pm when the accused fired three rounds at the shop in the Bindapur area. No one was present inside the establishment, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, an old association and a previous dispute between the parties appear to have led to the firing, a senior police officer said.

Police teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and cordoned off the area. The crime team inspected the scene and collected evidence, he said.

CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being scanned to ascertain the movement of the accused before and after the incident, and to identify their escape route, police added.

An FIR has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the two suspects, police said.