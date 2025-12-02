Two youths run over by train in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Two youths were killed on Tuesday after being run over by a train on the Etawah-Tundla rail section near Katora Buzurg here, police said.

The bodies were found along the tracks and the Government Railway Police (GRP) informed the local police.

Circle Officer Anup Kumar Chaurasiya said efforts are being made to identify the deceased. No identification documents were found on them.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination after necessary formalities.

The officer said eyewitness suggested the two may have fallen from a moving train. A detailed inquiry is underway.