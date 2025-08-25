Two ZP employees among three held for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe

Thane, Aug 25 (PTI) Two employees of Raigad Zilla Parishad were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe from a contractor for approving a bill for a water supply scheme, an official said on Monday.

A private person who assisted the duo was also held, said Deputy Superintendent of Police of ACB, Sarita Bhosle.

The accused employees are identified as Dileep Kavji, a peon in the Finance Department of the Zilla Parishad, and Ashish Kamble, a Junior Assistant (Audit) in the same department. Another accused is identified as Vilas Debhe.

The ACB's action followed a complaint lodged by a contractor involved in a water supply scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Sapoli Gram Panchayat.

The complainant had been awarded a work order and was seeking approval for a bill amounting to Rs 69 lakh from the office of the Chief Audit and Finance Officer, ZP, in Alibaug.

"Dileep Kavji initially demanded Rs 35,000 from the complainant to facilitate the bill approval process. After negotiations, the bribe demand was reduced to Rs 25,000," the ACB stated.

The trio was arrested at the ZP office on August 22 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NSK