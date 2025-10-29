Twos died due to cyclone, precautionary measures minimised losses: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Oct 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said two persons died in the state due to the severe cyclonic storm Montha, observing that precautionary measures minimised loss.

The chief minister called on the entire government machinery to continue their efforts for another two days to give more relief to the cyclone-affected people.

"If we work in the same way for another two days, we can give much relief to people. Due to the cyclone, two persons died," said Naidu in an official press release.

The CM directed officials to restore normalcy as soon as possible, instructing ministers and officials to visit the affected places and enquire from people if they are facing any problems, the release said.

He directed officials to estimate the damage caused by the cyclone across various departments so that it could be furnished to the Union government. Likewise, he directed officials to distribute essential items such as food and others to the victims.

He appreciated SDRF, police and fire officials for their efforts during the cyclone, especially in clearing uprooted trees and snapped electric lines on a war footing.

To restore damaged electricity infrastructure, Naidu said 10,000 people were kept on standby, promising that normalcy will be restored by Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the CM embarked on an aerial tour of the cyclone-affected places. He is expected to tour Bapatla, Palnadu, Krishna, Konaseema and Eluru districts, said the release.

Later, Naidu is expected to land at Allavaram mandal in Konaseema district to proceed on road to inspect flooded fields. PTI STH ADB