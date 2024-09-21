'Tyre killers' to be installed on some stretches of Thane's Ghodbunder Road to manage traffic

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) The Thane civic body will install 'tyre killers' (spike barriers) on the arterial Ghodbunder Road to combat traffic congestion, an official said on Saturday.

He said heavy vehicles, comprising those exceeding 12.5 tonnes, often use this route despite restrictions, leading to quick wear and tear of the asphalt, creation of potholes and congestion, the official said.

"It was decided to install tyre killers at strategic locations, which will be monitored through CCTV. It will stop vehicles from entering from the wrong way and also reduce accidents. The civic body will ensure all information on these tyre killers are provided to citizens to avoid any untoward incident," he said.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Friday at the Thane Municipal Corporation. It was attended by civic chief Saurabh Rao, police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre as well as engineers from the Public Works Department. PTI COR BNM