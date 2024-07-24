Tyre of vehicle in Punjab governor's cavalcade bursts, two security personnel injured

Amritsar, Jul 24 (PTI) Two security personnel sustained minor injuries when a tyre of a vehicle which was part of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's cavalcade burst in Gharinda village here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred during the governor's visit to the border areas here.

Two security personnel were travelling in a jeep that was moving with the governor's cavalcade. A tyre of the jeep burst and the two security personnel sustained minor injuries while the driver was trying to bring the vehicle to a halt, a police official said.

The two were taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here for a thorough examination, police said.

Station House Officer, Gharinda, Karampal Singh said the governor was on a visit to the border areas in the district and held meetings with village defence committees in different border villages.

The incident involving one of the security vehicles occurred when the governor's cavalcade was crossing Gharinda village on the way back to Amritsar city, Singh said.

Purohit visited several villages along the Indo-Pak border including Rajatal and Mahawa.