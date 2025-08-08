U-17 Wrestling World Championships winners visit Parliament

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Winners of the under-17 Wrestling World Championships toured the Parliament House premises and received kudos from senior ministers and parliamentarians for their achievements.

Ashvini Vishnoi and Komal Verma, both of whom won medals at the under-17 Wrestling World Championships in Athens, met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse on Thursday. The ministers congratulated the grapplers on their success.

During their Parliament tour, the young athletes also met Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Lok Sabha member Jagdambika Pal.

Vishnoi, who hails from Rajasthan's Bhilwara, won the gold medal in the 65 kg category, while Verma, who is from Rajasthan's Sikar, bagged the bronze medal in the 49 kg freestyle.

Kashish Gurjar of Bhilwara made it to the quarter-finals in the 46 kg freestyle category.

"Our aim is to provide every possible support to the young talent so that they can make the country proud on the global stage," Rajasthan Wrestling Association President Rajeev Dutta said in a statement.

He said the association has borne the training, accommodation, food and all other expenses of these players. PTI SKU DIV DIV